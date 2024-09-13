Tony Yayo had strong and direct words for DJ Vlad regarding "his man" 50 Cent which left the hip hop host in shock.

During an episode of 'Vlad TV,' former G-Unit rap star Tony Yayo told Vlad some head-turning news as to how 50 Cent feels about him.

Known for what rappers call "invasive" questioning, Yayo took an opportunity to let him in on a harsh truth. When Vlad inquired about a shooting case regarding 50 Cent — real name Curtis Jackson — Yayo shut down the question, asking "Why are we talking about that? C'mon Vlad."

"You don't want to talk about this?" host DJ Vlad asked.

"No! This is why Fifty [50 Cent] hates yo a*s!" the "Curious" rapper shot back. When Vlad — who's been a media figure in hip hop since 2008 — heard the news, he inquired with concern once again. "50 hates me?"

"H**l yea!" Tony Yayo doubled-down. Vlad even inquired for clarity a third time as to whether 50 hates him, to which the rapper responded with a bold and obvious answer, "Yes!"

"Really? I don't believe it. Fifty hates me — but you do interviews with me?" Vlad digs, to which the Queens rapper reiterates the answer with an added bit of information about another G-Unit member.

"Yes! Fifty hates you — [Lloyd] Banks hates you too," he added, this time laughing with his hands in the air.

"I don't want to talk about Fif [50 Cent] 'cuz I don't want to make it seem like all my views is (sic) about Fif," Yayo, 46, detailed. "Fif is my man — so sometimes when [someone] do so much favors for you, you always remember the time when he said yes never when he said no. He don't hate you, but I know sometimes he just don't want to be brought up."

That said, 50 Cent is known for his share of public riffs — even when it comes to his own band mates.

Documents obtained by 'XXL' show the "Shorty Wanna Ride" rapper Young Buck filed for bankruptcy in Tennessee, showing he reportedly sold off many of his most valuable assets before he was able to raise $1 million.

Now, Buck — real name David Darnell Brown — will repay his former label boss 50 Cent back for a $250,000 loan given to him back in 2020. Capitalizing on the moment, the "In Da Club" emcee couldn't help but chime in.

"I don't know why they make me go through this part, but I'm a need that money by Monday [shoulder shrug emoji]," the Starz producer penned in a post.

G-Unit — short for Guerilla Unit — owned by Universal Music Group, included head boss 50 Cent, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks.

According to 'HotNewHipHop,' beef with West Coast rapper The Game in addition to 50 Cent's budding solo career led to the hip hop collective's demise in 2014.