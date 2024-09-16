'ABC News' Whistleblower Claims Bias In Harris-Trump Debate, Alleges Favorable Treatment For Harris
An anonymous affidavit from a reported 'ABC News' whistleblower accused the news outlet of bias regarding the recent groundbreaking debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
The document — which has begun making rounds across Twitter, now X — is signed by a New York resident who claims he worked for 'ABC News' for over 10 years in various technical and administrative positions.
The anonymous filer claims for the record that he "does not" endorse Donald Trump, maintaining that the purpose of the filing is to "address concerns regarding perceived biases within news reporting within my employer's debate that will be hosted on September 10, 2024."
Notably, the document was filed the day before, on September 9.
According to 'Newsweek,' the debate which aired Tuesday night was criticized by Trump and his allies who maintain that the two moderators present, David Muir and Lindsey Davis, unfairly targeted the controversial Republican while favoring Harris.
Per the news outlet, the alleged controversial claim of bias took a turn when the alleged unnamed whistleblower took to X under the account @DocNetyoutube to claim they posted "6 pages of the affidavit for easier sharing."
Billionaire Hedge Fund manager Bill Ackman reposted the pages claiming that he deems the "allegations credible."
"Our democracy depends on transparency, particularly with regard to events which can impact the outcome of the presidential election," Ackman said.
He concluded: "I ask on behalf of all voters that you treat these allegations with the seriousness they deserve," before signing his name off in the social post.
The document in question makes claims that Harris' campaign imposed restrictions including questions regarding the perceived health of President Joe Biden, inquiries related to her tenure as Attorney General in San Francisco, and questions concerning her brother-in-law, Tony West, who is reportedly facing allegations of embezzling billions in taxpayer funds.
In addition to the aforementioned claims, Ackman also notes that per the filing, Harris' campaign worked closely with 'ABC News' in allegedly sharing the substance of the questions, and the network's reported habit of fact checking Trump and not Harris.
The filing, which took social media by storm Sunday, listed the allegations against 'ABC News,' however, details including employees' personal information and other lines are redacted from the circulating document.
'ENSTARZ' has not been able to verify the document's authenticity.