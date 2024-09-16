Donald Trump Jr. was spotted showing major PDA with a woman who is not his finacée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr. was reportedly seen getting flirty with Palm Beach influencer and advocate Bettina Anderson at The Honor Bar in Palm Beach's Royal Poinciana Plaza on August 17, the 'Daily Mail' reported.

According to a source, the meeting was not professional and the two even shared a few kisses. "She seemed totally smitten with Don, and he with her," the outlet's insider claimed. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

A photo published on the outlet showed Trump Jr. in a white shirt, a baseball cap and shorts, while the blonde beauty wore a wife-cropped polo shirt and wide-legged pants.

'ENSTARZ' could not independently verify the report.

The alleged meetup came amid his extended engagement with fiancée, Guilfoyle, who he has been dating since 2018. The 55-year-old former prosecutor has been a key figure in Trump's third presidential campaign.

As for Anderson, the 37-year-old socialite is the founder of The Paradise Fund, a non-profit organization assisting in disaster relief across the globe. She is also an environmentalist and a supporter of the arts, 'Moda Operandi' reported.

"Her style, like her personality, blends flirty femininity with a spicy sense of humor and embraces a broad range of brands," the outlet wrote.

She is also into fashion and describes her style as being confident in "whatever you wear."

It is still unknown if Trump Jr. is indeed dating Anderson or if he and Guilfoyle have called it quits. However, the couple were seen together at the MAGA Boat Parade on August 18 — one day after Trump Jr.'s alleged date.