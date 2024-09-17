Dolly Parton is feeding her fans with Tuesday's release of a new cookbook created in collaboration with her sister, Rachel Parton George.

Dolly introduced the youngest of the 12 Parton siblings on 'Good Morning America,' explaining, "Rachel's really the star of the family, when it comes to cooking."

"Good Lookin' Cookin'" is a nod to Hank Williams' "Hey, Good Lookin,'" which Dolly says she sings any time she walks into her sister's kitchen.

Dolly, who is the second eldest daughter in her family, told 'People' magazine she learned to cook "out of necessity."

"We'd have to climb up on the chairs to peel potatoes, turnips or whatever," she shared with the outlet. "We were really helping out when Mama was not well, or in bed with a kid or having a new baby or whatever... so my first [lesson] came out of just really being a necessity of us helping mom as the older girls."

Over 80 recipes are included in the book, along with tips for hosting events, seasonal dishes, and photos and stories from the two sisters.

"God, family, music and food are some of the staples of my life," Dolly wrote to her 7.1 million Instagram followers the day before the cookbook's release. "Food for the heart, food for the mind, food for the soul and food for the table."

The cookbook is the latest in a growing collection of business ventures for the iconic country star who has recently released a wine label, Doggy Parton pet toys, and her own line of beauty products.