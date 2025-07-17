Aubrey O'Day, the former girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has shared candid insights into their past relationship, describing the conservative figure as "Prince Charming" for the way he made her feel.

O'Day, 41, spoke to Us Weekly about her romance with Trump Jr., which began after their meeting on "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011.

"Don Jr. made me feel the most beautiful," O'Day said. She mentioned that he appreciated her intellect, stating, "He loved my mind more than anything else and that's what I love about me."

The relationship occurred from late 2011 to spring 2012, during a period when Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump.

O'Day explained that their intense emotional connection ended when Vanessa discovered their correspondence and the affair became public.

O'Day contrasted her relationship with Trump Jr. with others, notably mentioning her time with "Jersey Shore" personality Pauly D, which she described as less supportive.

"He definitely brought [her] down all the time," she said of Pauly D, whom she dated in 2016 and 2017.

Trump Jr., 47, has not publicly commented on the affair with O'Day, which surfaced amidst his now-ended marriage to Vanessa Trump. The couple, who divorced in 2018, had five children together.

O'Day, currently appearing on the E! series "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind," continues to make headlines for her personal revelations and television appearances.

She emphasized her self-confidence during a recent episode, stating, "I love myself without makeup."

The revelations provide a rare glimpse into Trump Jr.'s personal life during his marriage to Vanessa, further cinching O'Day's presence in the realm of celebrity news.