Adam Levine is ready to bring fans back to the roots of Maroon 5 — with a few surprises along the way.

During a recent chat on the "Sauce on the Side" podcast with Gandhi, the 46-year-old singer opened up about the band's upcoming album Love Is Like, dropping August 15, and how it came together.

Levine admitted that the album's title was inspired by a song of the same name, but there was a catch. "The name of the song was controversial, so we had to like change it," he explained.

"You'll understand why when we release the song. It's actually the one with Lil Wayne."

Maroon 5 fans can look forward to a stronger hip-hop influence on the new album.

According to Billboard, Levine confirmed two rappers featured on the album: Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red. "It's a nice mix of people," he said. "We kind of organically chose some really great guests."

Another key collaboration includes BLACKPINK's Lisa, who appears on the single Priceless.

Levine said her part became so important, the band can't imagine the track without her. "This song needed Lisa," he shared. "I don't even want to play it without her — her part became essential."

Maroon 5 Frontman Jokes About ChatGPT Failing Setlist Test

While the music may be classic Maroon 5, Levine joked about how different touring life feels now that he's older and a dad.

"I'm more of a 6 PM dinner, 7 AM wake-up guy now," he laughed. "Can we start concerts earlier? I'm all about that dad life."

Trying to modernize his prep work, Levine even asked ChatGPT to help him create a setlist — but it didn't go as planned, JustJared said.

"I've actually consulted ChatGPT for the setlist... came up fruitless," he admitted. "The machines haven't figured that out yet."

Maroon 5 is gearing up for a 23-city tour starting October 6 in Phoenix. The tour follows their last album, Jordi, which was released in 2021.

Levine reflected on his career and how it feels to still be making music with Maroon 5 after more than two decades. "I never thought at 46 I'd still be doing this," he said. "I thought I'd be a dad — maybe not both!"

With Love Is Like, Levine says the band is reconnecting with its original sound, leaning into a stripped-down approach and songwriting process that first made them famous. "We wanted to get back to what started the band," he said.