Blake Lively just launched a legal attack on some pro-Justin Baldoni YouTubers, and the social media reaction is fierce.

The "Gossip Girl" actor is accused of using legal subpoenas to intimidate and silence critics by requesting highly personal information.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Lively's legal team issued a subpoena to Google on July 3, requesting subscriber information, including bank details, addresses, and phone numbers, from at least 16 YouTubers.

The prominent personalities targeted include Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and Perez Hilton.

These influencers have voiced concerns over what they describe as an "invasion of privacy" and a "shady" attempt to stifle criticism related to her lawsuit with Baldoni, her co-star in "It Ends With Us."

Andy Signore, who hosts the YouTube channel Popcorned Planet, suggested more sinister motives behind Lively's legal actions. "It's shocking, to be honest," Signore remarked.

"Not because I have anything to hide, but because she thinks she can just bully and intimidate independent journalists. I won't let her. My lawyers and I will be fighting all of it."

Another content creator, Lauren Neidigh, expressed her astonishment upon receiving the legal notice. "When I first got the email, I was so shocked," she said. "I intend to file my own motion to quash and fight her myself."

Amid confusion regarding the legitimacy of the subpoenas, both Google and YouTube confirmed their authenticity as part of a legal user notice policy.

However, Lively's attorney, Esra Hudson at Manatt Phelps & Phillips, declined to comment on the situation.

Influencers like Candace Owens, who has a substantial following, expressed their outrage at being caught up in this legal saga.

Owens described feeling "elated" but incredulous that news of her subpoena surfaced before she received it.

The backlash to Lively's actions speaks to larger questions of power between celebrities and independent creators. "I think Blake is trying to scare creators and get them to stop talking about her. Luckily, I'm not easily scared."

As the deadline for Google to comply with the subpoena approaches, many of those affected are preparing to challenge what they view as an unjust and intrusive demand for information.