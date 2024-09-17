Angelina Jolie has consulted a plastic surgeon regarding her son Pax Jolie-Pitt's facial scar.

Pax was left with a large scar on his forehead after getting into a harrowing e-bike accident in Los Angeles on July 29.

As he continues to recover from his injuries, Jolie has sought the help of a plastic surgeon to remove or reduce her 20-year-old son's facial scar, the Daily Mail reported.

RELATED: Brad Pitt 'Extremely' Emotional After Son Pax Nearly Killed In Accident

An unnamed insider told the outlet that the Oscar-winning actress "wanted to make sure Pax did not have a terrible scar on his face so she asked a top plastic surgeon in Los Angeles to look at him and take care of it."

Jolie reportedly "made the call herself and was there during the consultation," the insider added.

Describing Jolie as a "very hands-on mother," the source said the "Girl, Interrupted" actress "does whatever she can for her kids."

Pax joined his famous mother on the red carpet for the premiere of "Without Blood" at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

RELATED: Witnesses Feared Pax Jolie-Pitt Died In Bike Accident; Angelina's Son Already Had 'Multiple' Crashes: Report

Pax worked as an assistant director on the war movie, which was directed by Jolie and stars Salma Hayek.

Photos from the premiere showed Pax smiling as he posed in a black suit with a black tie and sunglasses. A red scar was visible above his left eye.

Standing proudly next to her son was Jolie, who stunned in a black gown and matching gloves.

Pax also worked on several of his mom's films over the years, including "Maleficent," "First The Killed My Father" and "Maria."