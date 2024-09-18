Lil Reese is reportedly a wanted man.

An arrest warrant was issued for rapper Lil Reese, according to 'TMZ.' He is accused of assaulting a woman in a Houston strip club. Per the outlet, Reese, whose real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, was allegedly "punching and strangling" a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses at The Pinkhouse claimed to have spotted Lil Reese attempting to make romantic advances toward the woman but was "rejected several times." According to reports, the 31-year-old "grew enraged" shortly after. The Chicago, Illinois, native allegedly hit the woman "in the right cheek" and "applied pressure to her neck with both arms."

The alleged victim told authorities she was in fear for her life when she "was gasping for air."

Law enforcement "observed fingernail scratches and redness along the victim's throat," 'Uproxx' reported. The woman claims she dated Reese for two months before their relationship ended a month ago. Security stopped the alleged attack.

This isn't the first time the drill rapper was accused of violence.

In 2022, the "Come Outside" emcee was arrested in the Windy City for domestic violence. He was taken into custody on May 19 in Harris County, Texas.

Details of Lil Reese's arrest were not made public, but court records indicate the alleged assault was against a family member. Nearly a year prior, Reese was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, according to 'Complex,' after a physical fight with his girlfriend.