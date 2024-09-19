Florence Pugh, a British actress, has opened up about the unusual experience of shaving her head for her latest film, describing it as "really bizarre" and sharing that it caused her body to react with "a bit of trauma."

The 28-year-old had to lose her hair for her role in 'We Live in Time,' a romantic drama where she stars opposite fellow British actor Andrew Garfield.

The film spans a decade of the couple's relationship, which takes a dramatic turn after one of them receives a life-changing medical diagnosis.

In a recent interview with British 'Vogue,' Pugh explained that the drastic haircut triggered both physical and emotional reactions in her. Before going bald, Pugh, 28, had shoulder-length hair.

"In many religions, hair is the most precious thing on the body — it's where you store your memories and your dreams and your history. (Shaving) it was really bizarre," said Pugh, who is also known for her roles in films such as 'Oppenheimer,' 'Dune: Part Two,' and 'Little Women.' She added, "My head was so sensitive and so many people were trying to touch it and it was so alive. My body went into a bit of trauma from it. I was cold all the time."

Andrew Garfield, her co-star, was the one who shaved her head for the film. He admitted to 'Vogue' that while he felt honored, the task made him anxious.

"What if I somehow destroyed the head of one of the best actors of her generation? It was terrifying, but ultimately it was a very beautiful, intimate scene to shoot and thank God she has such a nicely shaped melon."

Reflecting on the role, Pugh mentioned that it arrived at an important time in her life. "I was going through so many (aesthetic) iterations when I was also going through life decisions," she shared. "I was like, 'Cool, well I don't look like me. I'm changed. I'm changing.' Looking back on that summer, I was growing into a new thing."

Pugh also hinted at a new romantic relationship but chose not to reveal her partner's identity, saying they are "figuring out" what they are as a couple.