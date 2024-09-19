Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, DeAnna, alleging her role in their son's tragic death and her abuse towards him. He is also seeking a domestic violence restraining order.

The actor was recently taken into custody after allegedly shoving DeAnna and posted a $20,000 bond shortly afterward. However, law enforcement decided not to file charges due to insufficient evidence.

Madsen and DeAnna lost their son, Hudson, to self-inflicted gunshot wounds in 2022. The "Kill Bill" star remarked at the time that the event was completely unexpected and took him by surprise.

Madsen has formally filed for divorce from his wife, DeAnna, alleging that he has been subjected to her abuse for years and accusing her of being responsible for their son's suicidal death, according to TMZ.

The actor filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, and also mentioned that they have been separated since January of 2022.

The divorce petition states that he believes that Deanna's "neglect, drinking, and alcoholism" are the reason their son Hudson committed suicide.

In addition to his divorce, Madsen is also seeking a domestic violence restraining order against DeAnna and claimed that she played a key role in his struggles by placing him in an "abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship," which, he says, culminated in his wrongful arrest for domestic violence last month.