Amber Rose and Iman Shumpert were recently spotted enjoying a beach day in Miami, Florida, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The two were seen lounging in swimwear, with Rose in a sleek black halter-neck swimsuit and Shumpert sporting light-colored swimtrunks. Despite the relaxed atmosphere, insiders say that the outing was purely platonic.

Rose and Shumpert, 34, have been friends since appearing on BET's 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' in 2022 and have reportedly remained close ever since.

Shumpert, a former NBA champion and reality star, is single following the recent finalization of his divorce from singer and actress Teyana Taylor.

The split, which became public in 2023, officially concluded earlier this year with both parties agreeing to a division of assets and responsibilities. As part of the divorce settlement, Taylor, 33, retained several properties worth around $10 million, along with her vehicles, jewelry, and businesses. The former Cleveland Cavalier kept his Miami condo and other properties in Georgia.

Read more: Amber Rose Believes Many Celebrities Want To Publicly Support Trump

Shumpert was also ordered to make a one-time seven-figure payment to the "Bare Wit Me" singer and is responsible for paying $8,000 a month in child support for their two daughters, Junie and Rue.

Although their divorce was initially filed in January 2023, Taylor revealed later that year the emotional and mental struggles that led to their separation. She claimed that Shumpert's discomfort with her rising fame created friction in their marriage, ultimately causing her to step back from her career in an attempt to preserve their relationship.

While Shumpert and Rose's Miami hangout has caught attention, 'TMZ's' sources stress that it's just two friends spending time together.

Amber Rose, 40, was last romantically linked to Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is currently dating singer Cher. The pair dated from 2018 to 2021 and are parents to one son, Slash. Rose, who spoke at the Republic National Convention in support of Donald Trump, also famously dated Kanye West, 21 Savage and others. In 2013, she married Wiz Khalifa, but filed for divorce the following year.

They co-parent their son Sebastian, 11.