The former owner of Jeff Bezos' $79 million Miami Beach estate is suing the realty company who handled the transaction for failing to reveal the buyer's identity.

Leo Kryss, co-founder of electronics company Tectoy has filed a lawsuit against Douglas Elliman real estate firm based on claims that CEO Jay Parker intentionally misled him and collected a $3.16 million commission in the process.

Originally listing the property at $85 million, Kryss was persuaded to cut the asking price to $79 million. Parker allegedly assured Kryss over the phone that Bezos was not the buyer, and that the undisclosed buyer was firm on their offer of $6 million below asking price.

Before completing the sale, Kryss learned Bezos had acquired the sprawling estate next door for $68 million, and suspected that the billionaire could be interested in connecting the properties. Kryss asserts that, had he not been misled by Parker, he could have profited from playing hardball.

Kryss, who paid $28 million for the sprawling manor in 2014, now seeks damages for the loss he incurred due to the alleged deception.