Sean "Diddy" Combs' teen daughters are looking for a house to rent in Los Angeles after deciding to move out of his home, according to a new report.

Diddy remains locked up as he faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Since his arrest in New York City on Sept. 16, the embattled rapper's twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, have stayed in Los Angeles under the care of Lawanda "Lala" Lane, their late mother Kim Porter's best friend, TMZ reported.

Lala has been accompanying D'Lila and Jessie as they go house-hunting in L.A., an unnamed source told The U.S. Sun.

The insider claimed that the young models decided to leave their father's main residence and find a rental home even before he was taken into custody.

According to the source, the many lawsuits and allegations against Diddy over the past several months have been "incredibly tough" on D'Lila and Jessie, especially since they are still going to school.

"Being a teenager is hard enough and now they have to go through this being so public," the insider said.

D'Lila and Jessie "want to focus on trying to have things as normal as possible at the moment as they prepare for college," the source added.

Another reason for their decision to move out of Diddy's house was reportedly the long and difficult commute to and from their high school and his place.

But moving out of their father's house doesn't mean D'Lila and Jessie aren't standing by Diddy.

The source claimed that the teenagers still support the Bad Boy Records founder and think that he's being "targeted."

Diddy put up his mansion in L.A.'s Holmby Hills neighborhood for sale after federal agents raided it back in March as part of a sex trafficking probe.

The disgraced music mogul is also a dad to Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and Love, 1.

Diddy is awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to all three felony counts.