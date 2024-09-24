Freddie Salem, the former guitarist for the southern rock band Outlaws, has died.

He was 70.

The band confirmed his death on Monday, stating that he succumbed to "complications due to cancer." Known for his vibrant personality and deep passion for music, Salem left an mark on his fans and fellow musicians alike.

Salem joined the Outlaws in 1977, replacing original guitarist Henry Paul. He made his debut with the band on their album 'Bring It Back Alive' and continued playing with them through their next four albums.

His energetic performances on stage made him a beloved figure among fans. The band paid tribute to him on social media, posting a photo of him in action with the caption, "Rest in peace Freddie Salem."

During his tenure with the Outlaws, Salem contributed to several of their most popular tracks, such as "Riders In the Sky," "Green Grass and High Tides," and "White Horses." He parted ways with the group in 1983 after Arista Records dropped them, but he looked back on his time with the band fondly, calling it "the best of times."

During an interview, he reflected on their success, stating they became a top live act, selling out arenas worldwide.

Before joining the Outlaws, Salem had a love for music from an early age. Initially focused on drums as a child, he later switched to guitar at 15. His early music career included a stint with The Chambers Brothers Band in 1973. He also worked with the band the Godz and briefly toured with the legendary Rolling Stones, an experience he described as "incomparable" and one of the highlights of his career.

The Akron, Ohio, native continued his musical journey by recording a solo album in 1982 with the Wildcats titled "Cat Dance."