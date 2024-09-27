Zoe Oli, a 12-year-old entrepreneur, and her mother, Evana Oli, are accusing a bank of closing and emptying out their 'Beautiful Curly Me' business accounts without notice.

On September 24, Zoe alleged on Instagram how she and her mother woke up to find multiple declined transactions from Wells Fargo.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that all three of their business accounts had been closed and their balances wiped out. The bank reportedly claimed that the accounts were closed due to a lack of a "legitimate" address, though Zoe insists their office address had always been on file.

"This wasn't the case yesterday," Zoe explained. "My mom called Wells Fargo, and they said our accounts were closed, showing zero balances, and that we would get our money back via check in two weeks. How would you take our money and not give it back for the next two weeks without any warning?"

When a big bank closes 3 business accounts for an unjust reason(saying we didn't have a physical office address on file - yet we do and always have had one). We also never received any letters about this. This is wrong. Also please where is our money? @Ask_WellsFargo @WellsFargo — Beautiful Curly Me (@Beautifulcurlym) September 21, 2024

Zoe condemned Wells Fargo's alleged actions as "completely unacceptable," stressing how important every dollar is for their small business' bills, vendors, and other financial responsibilities. She highlighted their previously good relationship with the bank, even mentioning that they had received a $5,000 grant from Wells Fargo just last year to help expand their company.

Zoe's mother Evana also shared her frustration in a post on September 23.

She expressed anger and disappointment at the bank's reported poor communication and lack of resolution, even after a branch manager acknowledged that the account closure was likely a mistake. Despite this, the mom and daughter duo said nothing has been done to correct the issue.

In response to the situation, Zoe urged her supporters on social media to help keep their business running by purchasing products from Beautiful Curly Me's website, offering a 20% discount code to encourage sales during this challenging time.

We can't operate with $0. Here's what happened and how you can help. Thanks for your support through this challenge. https://t.co/tRrmH0KbnH use code SUPPORT20 at checkout. pic.twitter.com/SWIFLdHJah — Beautiful Curly Me (@Beautifulcurlym) September 24, 2024

Zoe and Evana launched Beautiful Curly Me when Zoe was just seven years old, and the brand has since grown into a six-figure business. Their mission of empowering young girls through dolls and other products has attracted international attention and media coverage, including from 'Good Morning America' and 'Forbes.'