Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about her health and personal challenges in her latest Netflix special, 'For Your Approval,' including her triple diagnosis.

After stepping away from the limelight in 2022 after "mean" allegations, she came to many discoveries, including health challenges with osteoporosis, OCD, and ADHD.

The former talk show host called her osteoporosis diagnosis a "stupid bone density test" that led to the discovery of her condition.

"I don't even know how I'm standing up right now," she said on-stage. "I'm like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower." Recalling an episode of intense pain, she initially believed she had torn a ligament, but doctors later told her it was arthritis — something they attributed to aging.

In addition to her physical health, the 66-year-old also shared her journey with mental health. After undergoing therapy to cope with the public backlash following allegations of workplace misconduct, she learned she has OCD and ADHD.

"I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders," DeGeneres explained. She also discovered her father likely had OCD, with her wife, Portia de Rossi, affirming, "Yes, you do."

On ADHD, she commented, "My ADD makes it really hard to sit down and focus on anything at all... It's hard for me to focus." She humorously added that her mix of ADD, OCD, and memory loss leaves her "well-adjusted," since she obsesses over things but quickly forgets them.

Reflecting on the challenges of aging, DeGeneres admitted, "It's hard to be honest about aging and seem cool." Still, she believes she's "well-adjusted" despite her various health issues.

DeGeneres also addressed the 2020 controversy surrounding allegations of creating a toxic work environment on her talk show, stating, "What other people think of me is none of my business." Although she used to care about others' opinions, she has since let that go stating, "I just can't anymore."