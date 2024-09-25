In her final Netflix stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the emotional toll of being labeled "mean" but expressed that she no longer cares about public perception.

At 66 years old, the former talk show host addressed the toxic workplace accusations that plagued 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' which aired from 2003 to 2022. DeGeneres shared that she is relieved to no longer carry the burden of being a boss or a brand.

During the special, 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval,' which premiered on Netflix on September 24, the Louisiana native said she's "proud of who I've become." She explained how she embraces her complexities and imperfections, including her struggles with OCD and ADD, alongside her compassion and directness.

Reflecting on her Hollywood career, DeGeneres admitted she used to care deeply about how people perceived her. However, after the 2020 controversy, she has gained a new perspective on what truly matters. "After a lifetime of caring, I just can't anymore," she said. "So I don't."

She acknowledged that, while it's easy to say she doesn't care what others think, it's been difficult, especially in her profession where audience approval is everything. "If they like you, you're in, and if they don't, you're out," she said, adding that she spent her life trying to make people happy.

DeGeneres shared that being thought of as mean deeply affected her for a long time, but with age, she has come to realize that prioritizing other people's opinions, particularly when it harms your mental health, isn't healthy.

As she steps away from her career, DeGeneres hopes to be remembered kindly, admitting she would prefer to be seen as beloved rather than mean. Her stand-up special, filmed during her 'Ellen's Last Stand... Up Tour,' offers a candid look at her feelings about how her show ended after turbulent controversy.

