Longtime viewers of 'The Simpsons' were left confused after the show dubbed its Season 36 premiere on Sunday it's "series finale."

"Bart's Birthday," the episode in question, began with a star-studded animated gala hosted by an animated Conan O'Brien — a former writer for the series.

During the episode, O'Brien addressed a crowd, saying, "It's such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of 'The Simpsons. I knew I was the right man for the job because I've hosted the last episode of three of my own shows, and counting."

The 61-year-old continued: "Well, it's true. Fox has decided to end the Simpsons. This show was such a special part of my early career, so being here means the world to me. Also. I left a sweater in the writer's room in 1993 and this is the only way they'll let me get it back."

O'Brien, claiming Fox's alleged long-standing desire to cancel the series, presented what he described as unreleased finale scenes from iconic episodes, including "Bart the Daredevil" (1990) and "Little Big Mom" (2000).

The former TV host then introduced the Season 36 premiere and unveiled its major twist — the episode was created using AI and features various dramatic moments to conclude the show. Among the AI-generated scenes that played out humorously in the episode were Mr. Burns' death, Moe closing his bar, and Principal Skinner's retirement.

At the episode's conclusion, Bart Simpson breaks free from the AI illusion, in which he briefly turned 11, despite being 10 since the show's beginning. Once Bart becomes self-aware again, the fake "series finale" wraps up.

The show's AI-driven storyline initially confused fans, but they soon realized the series wasn't actually coming to an end.

According to 'Variety,' 'The Simpsons' hasn't been picked up for Season 37.