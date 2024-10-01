Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Rose Makes Stunning Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Sunday Rose, 16, walked in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show, alongside famous faces including Willem Dafoe, Hilary Swank, Alexa Chung and Cara Delevingne. The teen wore a sleeveless white dress with black peep-toe pumps and black socks.
Kidman, 57, revealed in an Aug. 2 Vogue Australia interview that she only took Sunday Rose to attend her first fashion show earlier this year.
"She's about to turn 16," Kidman told the outlet. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time."
Read more: Nicole Kidman Shares Heartfelt Message About Her Mother's Death: See All the Celebs That Showed Their Support
Kidman and Sunday Rose were photographed alongside Naomi Watts and her teen daughter Sasha, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, at the Balenciaga Haute Couture fall/winter 2024–2025 show in June. Kidman is an ambassador for the brand.
"That was her foray into it, and that was it," Kidman said. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."
Kidman also shares younger daughter Faith Margaret, 13, with Urban.
-- With reporting from TMX.