Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Sunday Rose, 16, walked in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show, alongside famous faces including Willem Dafoe, Hilary Swank, Alexa Chung and Cara Delevingne. The teen wore a sleeveless white dress with black peep-toe pumps and black socks.

Kidman, 57, revealed in an Aug. 2 Vogue Australia interview that she only took Sunday Rose to attend her first fashion show earlier this year.

"She's about to turn 16," Kidman told the outlet. "That's what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She's wanted to go for a long time."

Kidman and Sunday Rose were photographed alongside Naomi Watts and her teen daughter Sasha, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Liev Schreiber, at the Balenciaga Haute Couture fall/winter 2024–2025 show in June. Kidman is an ambassador for the brand.

"That was her foray into it, and that was it," Kidman said. "I'm like, 'No, no more.' It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

Kidman also shares younger daughter Faith Margaret, 13, with Urban.

