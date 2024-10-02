Julianne Hough insisted she's "never been healthier" and is simply embracing "the most authentic version" of herself after a video of her in a bikini sparked concern online.

On Monday, the "Dancing With the Stars" host spoke out after getting comments from body-shamers criticizing her appearance under a video she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The clip in question showed Hough enjoying a "Sunday spa day," including using a sauna, taking a relaxing dip in a jacuzzi and jumping on a trampoline -- all while rocking a black and white two-piece bikini.

At one point, she busted out some dance moves inside the sauna while wearing a black hat and red light therapy mask that covered her entire face and chest.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus' Appearance Sparks Health Concern Just Month After Cheating Rumors

While she was noticeably having a blast in the video, many of the comments beneath the footage focused on the 36-year-old dancer's body.

Some Instagram users described her as "way too thin" and "boney" and accused her of taking the diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss.

One commenter told her to "eat a burger," while another claimed she looked like a "weird skeleton." Others called her video "weird" and "disturbing."

A day after uploading the video, Hough left a comment responding to the messages under her clip.

RELATED: Randy Jackson Unrecognizable: Ex-'American Idol' Judge Sparks Major Health Concerns Over Shocking Weight Loss

"I don't usually address comments like this but I'm going to say a few things about this video," she wrote.

The TV personality explained that while she's had her fair share of health issues over the years, her "body has never been healthier."

"I was full of inflammation in my [20s] and had a marker for an [autoimmune] that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I've frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation," Hough wrote. "I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out."

She also shared that she's "made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years" because "grief, loss, sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways."

Responding to those who described her playful behavior in the video as strange, Hough said that she was being true to herself and that it was proof that she feels "safe" in her own skin and with her friends and family.

Hough went on to say that she plans to continue having "fun with life" and showing her true self online regardless of the negative comments.

She concluded her post by sending her followers "love, light and playful energy."

Many of Hough's followers expressed support for her in the comments section.

"Yes! Ignore those people. You are one of the most beautiful women inside and out. Shine bright," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Keep on keeping on with your bad self, girl!!! It's inspiring to see someone make fitness FUN!"