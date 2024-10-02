Jay Leno joked that he's now "two-faced" after undergoing facial surgery twice to fix the damage from a gas fire and then a motorcycle accident.

Leno needed surgery to reconstruct his features after a fire erupted while he was working on one of his vintage cars in November 2022, leaving him with serious burns to his face and body.

Just a few months later, he had to get surgery for the second time after a wire tore his face in a motorcycle accident that left him with a broken collarbone, ribs and kneecaps in January 2023.

The former "Tonight Show" host opened up about his operations while presenting Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon who performed both procedures, with an award at the 2024 Daytime Beauty Awards on Monday.

Leno recalled that after his motorcycle accident, "I called Dr. Grossman and I said, 'Listen, I need another face. The other face you got was great, but I just need another,'" as quoted by E! News.

"So I guess I am officially a two-faced b*****d now," the 74-year-old comedian quipped.

Leno also shared more details about his surgeries and an update on his recovery while speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the event.

According to the former TV personality, getting a "brand new face" after the fire was a "seamless" process and required less than two weeks of recovery.

Leno joked that it was "better than the face" he originally had.

He went on to reveal that he's doing "good" health-wise and has been busy touring his comedy since the incidents.

"It's good. Things are good. I can't complain," Leno told the outlet. "I just write jokes, tell jokes, get checked. Very simple process."

Speaking to E! News, Dr. Grossman said Leno's injuries from the fire were "quite significant," but he was able to heal "very well."

The surgeon admitted that Leno's fame added "pressure" to the job, but he was thankful to have gotten to know the ex-late night host, who's since become a "role model" to him.