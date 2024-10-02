Social media is currently speculating as to whether Joaquin Phoenix has secretly jumped the broom with Rooney Mara.

Fans online were keen to point out the 'Joker' star's language when referring to his fiancée of just over five years.

Rumors that the two may have officially tied the knot began to circulate Sunday, after he appeared on an episode of the 'Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso' podcast where he referenced his longtime partner. The actor said how he was "talking with my mom and my wife."

It was later in the episode when Phoenix, 49, doubled-down by calling Mara by name, making it clear that the "wife" he referred to earlier was in fact a reference to Mara — whom he began publicly dating back in 2017. They got engaged in 2019.

"Rooney was like, 'That's what you should say!' " he shared, as the star detailed how he crafted his 2020 Oscars speech by taking advice from his longtime lover and mother. That said, throughout the entirety of the interview, he never declared the status of his relationship.

According to 'Page Six,' the lovebirds met back in 2012 while working on the set of the film 'Her' by Spike Jonze. However, it would be years before the two officially begin canoodling following their reunion on the set of 'Mary Magdalene.'

The Academy Award winner did speak candidly of his love and appreciation for Mara during an interview with 'Vanity Fair' when he told the outlet how much she piqued his interest.

The 49-year-old had assumed Mara "despised" him on the set of 'Her,' however, he later learned that she was just shy and actually liked him back — to his surprise.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," he says. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online," he said, per the outlet.

The lovebirds — who officially met back in 2012 — currently share a son, River, 3, named after Joaquin's late brother.

'PEOPLE' reported in February that the duo are expecting their second baby.