It seems Kanye West is being slapped with a lawsuit again — this time on behalf of a former employee who reportedly wanted to be paid for his work.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper's former security guard Jonathan Monroe alleges that the "Vultures" superstar booted him from the team when he simply asked to be paid.

Legal documents claim that Kanye — now known as Ye — agreed to pay for his services back in August 2021 in the amount of $30 per hour to provide security at his home in Malibu.

Per 'The Mirror,' Monroe claims he worked between 36 - 50 hours each week while securing the musician's home, which was being renovated following the split from his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The guard informed the courts that he hadn't been paid for previous hours worked, and was fired from his position that October after voicing concerns regarding the absence of his pay.

Three years later, documents say the former security guard is suing the 47-year-old rapper for unpaid wages, interest on the sum, and punitive damages, per the media outlet. That said, Monroe wouldn't be the only teammate he allegedly fired for daring to express opposition.

The outlet also reported that Kanye went on to sell the home, which reportedly had no windows and had been completely gutted. Another unnamed former employee of his claimed that the star wanted an off-the-grid-style living space.

Read more: Rapper YG Arrested For DUI After Reportedly Driving Vehicle Over Curb

"This is going to be my bomb shelter. This is going to be my Batcave," the "Donda" rap star said, per 'The New Yorker.' "To be honest, he did not like the house — he did not like the interior," architect Kulapat Yantrasat told the media outlet of the home the rapper eventually sold after dropping the price by $14 million.

The architect alleged that the rapper planned to have a concrete slide in home instead of stairs, spoke about collecting rainwater, and making a hole in the floor as a restroom, instead of having a toilet.

In August, fans were concerned about the Chicago native following rumors that his dentist had gotten him addicted to laughing gas. The rapper's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, wrote an open letter on Twitter, now X, alleging that Kanye is "hooked on nitrous."

The shocking allegations led to social media to coin the hashtag "Save Ye."