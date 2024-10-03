Jennifer Aniston has set the record straight regarding a wild rumor about her supposed affair with former President Barack Obama.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Wednesday, host Jimmy Kimmel confronted Aniston with an 'In Touch' cover story titled "The Truth About Jen & Barack," which claimed that Aniston's alleged fling left Michelle Obama feeling "betrayed."

Laughing off the tabloid's outlandish story, Aniston addressed the situation with humor. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it gonna be?'... and then it's that," she said.

"I was not mad at it," she continued, but clarified, "That is absolutely untrue."

Aniston further explained that she has only met Barack Obama once and is actually more familiar with Michelle Obama.

The 'Friends' alum reminisced about their shared appearance on Ellen Degeneres' 60th birthday show in 2018 and expressed her continued support for the Obamas, citing a post she made during Joe Biden's 2020 inauguration celebrating Michelle and Kamala Harris.

"There is no truth," the 55-year-old emphasized, shutting down any idea of a rift between her and the former first lady.

Kimmel, 56, then quizzed Aniston on a few more bizarre rumors, including whether she had received a salmon sperm facial and whether she carried a Ziploc bag of her late therapist's ashes. To everyone's surprise, Aniston confirmed both rumors were true, but with a laugh, she offered no further explanation, simply saying, "It's a long story."