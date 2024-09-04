It looks like Malik Obama is publicly endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Just hours ago, the half-brother of Barack Obama made a public statement on Twitter, now X, that he is officially in support of the arguably controversial 45th president.

The post — which received a whopping 4.9 million views in less than 24 hours — identifies both himself and his vote for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"I am Malik Obama. I'm a registered Republican and I'm voting for President Donald Trump," the relative of the Democratic Obama family penned in the head-turning social media post.

Fans responded with an overwhelming amount of replies, some of which were positive — and some negative.

"The only cool Obama out there!" one fan replied. "Obama supports Trump, what a crazy 2024 headline," a second laughed.

"Whoop THERE IT IS. Barry's brother is Based," an excited fan commented.

"Lol wait you supporting the man who's told lies on your brother that built up his platform? Ain't really sticking with the family through thick or thin kinda weak," a contrarian responded.

Fans also teased that he should join the "Walz's For Trump" train — a viral photo recently exposed as AI generated, per Forbes.

Watlz family is too pic.twitter.com/MCxgvW81MX — Jill Bellino (@JillTedesco3) September 4, 2024

Abon'go Malik "Roy" Obama is a Kenyan-American businessman and former political candidate, largely known for being the older half-brother to the former 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama.

According to 'Republic', the former president's half-brother reached out to Trump's son after his father fell victim to a jaw-dropping assassination attempt back in July. Malik informed Eric Trump that he would be voting for his dad in November.

The Washington Post reported that the 66-year-old claimed to find the Republican candidate to be honest. He also believes in his campaign slogan seeking to "Make America Great Again."