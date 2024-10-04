Taylor Swift's already massive fanbase just got bigger.

The pop superstar's follower count on Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram all saw significant increases since she revealed she was backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Sept. 10.

According to data from Chartmetric, Swift's Spotify followers saw a 1.9 million jump over the past four weeks, from 120.7 million on Sept. 10 to 122.6 million as of Friday morning.

She is currently the second-most-followed artist on the music streaming platform but is closing in on the record held by Indian singer Arijit Singh, who ranks at the top with 123.29 million followers.

Meanwhile, Swift's YouTube channel has gained 200,000 more followers since Sept. 10 and now totals 60.1 million followers, according to Social Blade.

The "Style" singer also saw her views increase by 0.7% over the last month, to 372.2 million.

Over at Instagram, more than 280,000 new people followed Swift between Sept. 10 and Oct. 3, Chartmetric data has showed. She is the eighth-most-followed account on the platform.

This came after Swift threw her support behind Harris in the 2024 presidential race last month.

In a lengthy post on Instagram following Harris' presidential debate against Donald Trump, Swift shut down rumors that she endorsed the Republican nominee and announced that she will be casting her vote for Harris and her VP running mate, Tim Walz.

She explained that she was endorsing the Democratic presidential nominee because she believes the country needs "a steady-handed, gifted leader."

Swift also said she was "impressed" by Walz's decades-long fight for "LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body."

Swift ended her post with a jab at Trump's running mate JD Vance as she called herself a "childless cat lady."

The singer also shared a link to Vote.gov, driving more than 400,000 visitors to the site in the next 24 hours, Variety reported.