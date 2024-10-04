Sharing is caring.

Sidney Starr, a transgender model, made waves online after making the bombshell revelation on Adam 22's 'No Jumper' podcast, that 'Family Matters' star Darius McCrary paid for her gender surgery.

During the podcast episode posted to YouTube on October 1, Starr sat alongside McCrary, detailing everything including their close relationship, working together, working with Ray J, and much more.

Starr — known for the roles played in 'Empire', 'Love and Hip Hop: New York', and 'Atlanta Plastic' — revealed during the very candid interview that she underwent bottom surgery, compliments of her McCrary.

"I had the surgery," Sidney says, per 'The Source'. "The d**k is gone."

"Someone paid for it. He paid for it. He paid for it with that 'Saw' money!" she added, revealing that the funding didn't come from 'Family Matters', but rather from McCrary's role in the horror movie franchise, 'Saw VI.'

"The 'Saw' money went to cutting off your c**k and balls?" Adam22 blatantly asked during what fans in the comment section called a "chaotic" interview.

Meanwhile, Ray J announced a new reality TV series called 'The Gworls Club' focusing solely on transgender people earlier this year. He and his manager, Wack 100, released the trailer for the highly-anticipated series back in June.

The world premiere of the series aired July 8 on Tronix network.