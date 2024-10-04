Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee has created a hotline to deal with additional cases regarding abuse allegations on behalf of Sean "Diddy" Combs — and apparently the phone is ringing off the hook.

The attorney, who plans to slap multiple lawsuits against the disgraced hip hop boss, announced the hotline publicly this week after a wave of new cases flooded in — including regarding a boy who was just nine years old at the time of the alleged assault.

"From the press conference we had yesterday, we've had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours," Buzbee said of the hotline, which exploded with similar accusations about 54-year-old.

"So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we're identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence," Buzbee added, per the 'New York Post.'

The attorney, who's already dealing with a plethora of abuse cases, maintained that he and his team are working to ensure the alleged victims calling the hotline are verified complaints before proceeding further.

"We have almost 100 people working on this task," he added.

"The 120 that we announced yesterday, those are claims that we could file right now against Sean Combs, but we're trying to make sure that when we file the cases... that we include every potentially liable party," Buzbee detailed to the 'Post.'

Buzbee added that the children allegedly abused by the disgraced rapper were "seeking TV or music careers with promises" where Diddy told victims: "I'll make you a star."

'ENSTARZ' reported that the "Can't Stop Won't Stop" musician was accused of luring a then 9-year-old boy to an audition under the guise that he would offer him a record deal. Combs allegedly assaulted him during a studio session.

Buzbee's choice to create the hotline came after a jaw-dropping 120 accusers came forward with allegations reportedly spanning three decades — allegedly including a whopping 25 minors.

"Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," one of the rapper's attorneys, Erica Wolff said.

"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16. He is currently being held without bail until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.