Keanu Reeves has made his professional auto racing debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend. Reeves is one of the racers who participated in the Toyota GR Cup.

While the race initially went smoothly for the "John Wick" actor, he ended up spinning out onto the grass. The incident took place Saturday, Oct. 5, about halfway through the race, which was 45 minutes long. Reeves spun out on the exit of Turn 9.

As Reeves did not collide with another vehicle and had no injuries, he able to continue the race. He finished in 25th place in Race 1 on Saturday. He went up to 24th place in Race 2, which took place the next day.

According to a report, the actor, 60, drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car as part of the efforts to promote his graphic novel titled, "The Book of Elsewhere." The graphic novel is co-written by China Miéville.

On Instagram, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway shared clips of Reeves from the race.

The post was captioned, "Even movie stars have that itch to compete at the Racing Capital of the World."

Despite the Toyoto GR Cup being his professional auto racing debut, this is not the first time that Reeves participated in a race. Back in 2009, the "Matrix" actor placed first when he participated in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

His love for motorsports has also been well-documented. Over the years, Reeves has been spotted in numerous Formula 1 and MotoGP events. He even co-founded a custom motorcycle company in 2011 called ARCH.

Reeves previously said in an interview that he loves "everything about motorcycles."

"I love how riding clears your mind and the feeling of freedom it gives you," the actor told "Adventure Bike Rider. "I'm probably happiest when I'm out on the road going as fast as possible."

"I can't explain to you how beautiful it feels to be able to ride through the canyons or be able to take the Pacific Coast freeway and feel the ocean breeze," he added. "I love the feeling."