Late TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg passed away less than two months after she and her husband celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

As was announced by her husband Cameron Grigg on October 5th, the TikTok star passed away earlier this month. Now, as her fans mourn, more heartbreaking aspects have been realized. On August 19, 2024, Taylor and Cameron marked their first wedding anniversary. This means the two had just barely been married a year before she passed away.

Prior to her passing, she shared a video to Instagram, celebrating her marriage to Cameron. In a previous video from August 8th, in which she discussed her health, she stated that, "Cameron is the best thing that ever happened to me... He dug me out of the hole that I was in." In the reunion post on her Instagram, she simply captioned the video, "Happy one year to us. I love you Cameron!!"

This video that she shared on August 8 was eight minutes in length. It spoke directly to the issues that she has been facing with health. She shared a video on August 8th in which she plainly stated, "It just feels like I have to fight for life, to live every single day."

Tragically, Taylor passed away unexpectedly earlier this month at the young age of 25, a loss announced by Cameron on social media. He expressed his heartache, writing, "No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age." Reflecting on Taylor's journey, he shared, "This past year, Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime... she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

Cameron described Taylor as "the most brave and strong woman" he had ever known, emphasizing her unwavering faith, "Her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she faced, even in her darkest hours." He revealed that Taylor's "earthly body" remained on life support for organ donation, underscoring her desire to save lives even after her passing.

The exact diagnosis that Taylor suffered has still not been shared with the public, however, fans and friends have been continuously sending love and support her way. In the comments of the post made by her husband, netizens have reached out. One wrote, "My heart breaks for your husband and your family! Praying for all of you during this very difficult time."