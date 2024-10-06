TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died. She was 25.

The social media star's passing was announced by her husband, Cameron Grigg, on Saturday.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote that his wife's death was "sudden and unexpected" but did not reveal an exact cause of death.

Grigg shared several of their photos through the years and paid tribute to his wife, who had over 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

According to him, his wife had been in a lot of pain in the months leading up to her death but remained "a light" who "always brought joy" to her family and friends despite her suffering.

He described her as the strongest and bravest woman he knew and said she "saved" his life and those of many others.

Grigg revealed that TikTok star's body is still at the hospital as they're preparing to donate her organs.

According to the post, the couple's finances were hit hard by medical bills, and they had no health insurance.

He shared a link to a GoFundMe set up by a pal to help them cover hospital and funeral expenses. It has raised nearly $38,000 as of this writing.

Two months before her passing, Rousseau Griggs took to TikTok to open up about her health issues.

She told her followers that she suffered from an undisclosed illness that left her "fighting for life every day" and "writhing in pain, just wishing to be dead."

She even broke down in tears as she explained how her medical issue had made her unable to run, carry a suitcase up the stairs, or walk to her mailbox without being in pain.

The influencer, who owned the online boutiques Beaux Savage and Sauvage and Beauty, did not reveal her exact diagnosis.

Her death came just weeks after she and her husband celebrated the first anniversary of their wedding.

On Aug. 19, the TikTok star marked the milestone by sharing a video from their wedding, writing on Instagram, "Happy one year to us. I love you, Cameron!!"

Taylor shared what would be her last Instagram post two days later, featuring photos from their nuptials.

Tributes poured in for Rousseau Griggs in the comments section of the post.

"Rest easy, angel," one fan wrote. "You'll be missed forever."

Another commented, "My heart breaks for your husband and your family! Praying for all of you during this very difficult time."

"Thank you for bringing so much light and love into this world," the comment added. "You will be sorely missed!"