Are Jessica Simpson and her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, no longer together? Simpson fueled the breakup rumors on Monday as she stepped out without her wedding ring at LAX airport, after a year of not posting Johnson on social media and appearing to snub him on his birthday.

The 44-year-old singer sported a leather coat and plenty of jewelry on Monday when paparazzi caught up with her in Los Angeles in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, though she was noticeably without her wedding ring. She has also not posted a social media pic with Johnson in over a year. Johnson was absent from her Instagram post on their three kids -- 12-year-old Maxwell Drew, 11-year-old Ace Knute, and 5-year-old Birdie Mae -- going back to school last month and most glaringly, she did not share a post celebrating his 45th birthday on September 10.

However, she recently shared a loving post about her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, turning 40.

Fans have also pointed out that Simpson now follows her ex, John Mayer, on Instagram though it is unknown if she has always followed him or if this is a new development. The following is curious given that Mayer and Simpson had a memorable fallout after she ended their on-again/off-again relationship for good in 2010. Simpson and Mayer began dating in 2006 and he famously referred to her as "sexual napalm" in a 2010 Playboy interview. Simpson later wrote in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, that she deleted his phone number after the interview.

"He thought that was what I wanted to be called," she wrote. "I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking."

"He was the most loyal person on the planet, and when I read that he wasn't, that was it for me," she continued. "I erased his number."

Simpson has not commented on the breakup rumors regarding Johnson.