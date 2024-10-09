Awards season is back upon us once again, as celebs take the carpet at the 2024 BET Awards, located in Sin City.

Your favorite celebs arrived at the carpet on October 8 — many of whom dressed to impress — at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas. The night was complete with hip-hop honors, hit performances, and eye-catching fashion.

'ENSTARZ' is highlighting the best dressed celebs to grace the carpet during the iconic annual award ceremony, hosted by Fat Joe for the third year consecutively.

1. Eva Marcille

The former 'America's Next Top Model' superstar wore a well-tailored matching suit, compliments of Louis Vuitton, in addition to pairing her monochromatic look with a matching handbag.

2. Vanessa Curry

Model and dancer Vanessa Curry arrived in a head-turning denim jumpsuit ensemble, complete with edgy cut-outs and a flattering wide leg cut.

3. Hit Boy

Producer and rapper Hit Boy of 'GOOD' music came to bring a modern edge, flaunting his Gucci logo, textured jacket, and studded touches to his shorts and kicks.

4. Soulja Boy

When it comes to Soulja Boy, an ensemble is never complete without his iconic blingy chain. The rapper wore a matching leather set featuring matching brown Air Force Nikes — clean cut, simplicity.

5. Brencia Berry

Berry, Director of the Democratic National Committee, maintained an elegant look which effortlessly complemented her skin tone. The social justice "womanist" wore a soft yellow dress featuring added draping, complete with neutral heels and gold accessories.

See the full award show, airing October 15, here.