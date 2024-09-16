Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and more Hollywood stars walked the Emmy Awards red carpet in style.

On Sunday, many Hollywood stars gathered for the most prestigious night in television at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Several brought their fashion A-game and served looks on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

Below are seven of the best dressed celebrities of the night.

Selena Gomez

"Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez turned heads on the red carpet when she showed up wearing a custom Ralph Lauren black gown with a crystal-encrusted halter neck.

The singer-actress accessorized the look by wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including diamond vine drop earrings, a mixed cluster bracelet, white gold lock bangle and multiple diamond rings.

Meryl Streep

Gomez's "OMITB" co-star Meryl Streep rocked an all-pink Alexander McQueen ensemble comprising a jacket with structured shoulders over a pink shirt with a pussy bow and wide-leg pants.

Moeka Hoshi

"Shogun" star Moeka Hoshi looked gorgeous in a white Miu Miu gown with delicate beadwork and black feathers.

Brie Larson

"Lessons in Chemistry" lead star Brie Larson looked dashing in a custom tea-length Chanel dress with thin straps, a conical skirt and a black bow at the waist.

Elizabeth Debicki

"The Crown" star Elizabeth Debicki channeled the late Princess Diana and was stunning in a square-neck black velvet Dior dress on the red carpet.

Anna Sawai

"Shogun's" Anna Sawai made her Emmys debut in a breathtaking custom red peplum gown by Vera Wang, which she paired with Cartier jewelry. She also styled her hair up in a bun.

Jennifer Aniston

"The Morning Show" actress Jennifer Aniston's look on the Emmys red carpet was a scene-stealer as she opted for a strapless, beaded, see-through gown from Oscar de la Renta.