Award season is back upon us once again, as your favorite celebs take the carpet at the 2024 BET Awards, newly located in Sin City.

The event — which took place at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at the Cromwell Las Vegas — was complete with hip-hop honors, hit performances, and unfortunately some lackluster fashion looks.

'ENSTARZ' is highlighting the worst dressed celebs to hit the carpet during the iconic annual award ceremony, hosted by Fat Joe for the third year consecutively.

1. Maglera Doe Boy

Despite the rapper's casual three-piece suit, which largely fit and presented well, the South African artist ranked No. 1 on our list based on the beard accessory — which didn't translate quite the way he may have imagined.

2. Lola Brooke

Although we wanted to love this sexy strapless satin look, flaunting the underwear as part of the look was where we drew the line. The racy strings subtracted from an otherwise fun, flirty, and daring look.

3. Chey

Rap artist Chey makes No. 3 on the list for flaunting the most casual look we've ever seen on a carpet. Despite the outfit being cute, she might have planned the perfect outfit to get ice cream with friends, opposed to a head-turning look at an award ceremony.

4. Ari Fletcher

Much like Chey, social media influencer and personality Ari Fletcher killed the crowd with an overwhelmingly casual look. Although the outfit is cute and comfy, it's simply not award show worthy. She left her doobie wrapped, a hairstyle which appears to be a part of her casual elegance, or lack thereof.

5. Budah

If fans had to determine the weather based on an outfit, they would fail miserably. This look attempts to capture a level of elegance, however drops the ball on symmetry and inspiration. The lower half gives church and the bold — jacket, for lack of a better word — didn't pair well with the stockings and shoes.

We are simply asking, Oh, 'What's Going On?" in our best Marvin Gaye voice.

That said, there's still hope, as ENSTARZ has covered the best dressed celebs who attended the award ceremony, which includes Eva Marcille, Vanessa Curry, Hit Boy, and more.

See the full award show, airing October 15, here.