Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children are taking after their mom when it comes to their hair volume.

The Duke of Sussex shared the rare tidbit about their son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, when he attended the WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 30.

Hello! magazine's chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon revealed that Prince Harry, who is a patron of the children's charity, "chatted animatedly" with reporters about his and Markle's kids before the event.

The charming prince reportedly shared that Prince Archie and Princess Lili have been "blessed with their mother's thick hair."

Prince Harry also said that his daughter's hair would soon be long enough for her to sit on it.

But it's not just Markle whom Archie and Lili are taking after. While they may have gotten volume from their mom, the red hue of their tresses is a trait they got from their dad.

During his 2023 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Prince Harry said both Archie and Lili inherited the "ginger gene" that runs in his late mom Princess Diana's side of the family.

"The Spencer gene is very, very strong," the royal explained during the chat. "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes — but I was wrong!"

While in London, Prince Harry also gushed about his life in California with his "wonderful" wife, according to Vokes-Dudgeon.

The former military pilot told reporters that Markle was "holding the fort" in Montecito while he was in London and had "her hands full " caring not only for their children but also their three "not quite house-trained" dogs and chickens,

Markle previously attended the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry in 2018 and 2019.

The Sussexes had planned to make an appearance at 2022's event as well but were ultimately unable to go due to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 of that year, which was also the same day as the ceremony.