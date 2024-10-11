Andrew Garfield has spoken out in support of Palestinians in Gaza, with the "Amazing Spider-Man" actor saying on a recent podcast that our "hearts and our energy" should be with those suffering amid the deadly Israel-Hamas war ongoing in the Middle East, as well as "anyone suffering, anyone oppressed."

His remarks spread across social media this week after they emerged in the new episode of the Josh Horowitz-hosted "Happy Sad Confused" on Thursday (Oct. 10). For the appearance, Garfield, now promoting his romantic drama "We Live in Time" opposite Florence Pugh, sat down for a long conversation with the host at New York's 92nd Street Y.

Garfield hasn't hidden his support for Palestinians in the past. Still, this week, he made it abundantly clear where his sympathies lie — for those enduring the war in Palestine.

The current conflict in Gaza is the deadliest round of fighting for Palestinians in the history of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, according to AP News. In August, the United Nations said 40,000 Palestinian lives had been lost in the last year, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield urged people to put their hearts and energy towards supporting Palestinians in Gaza during a podcast appearance in New York. pic.twitter.com/voH71nxoEz — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) October 11, 2024

But just because he's a Hollywood actor doesn't mean Andrew Garfield isn't paying attention. So on Thursday, his remarks about Palestine came amid the extensive podcast interview when Horowitz open-endly asked the actor if there was anything he needed.

In response, Garfield said we should instead turn our concern toward the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, suggesting his own happiness was ample.

"You know what, out of everyone in the world, I don't need — I'm so happy," Garfield says. "Like, we should be putting our energy toward something that actually matters, you know? Yeah, maybe the lives of, I don't know, Palestinians in Gaza right now. Maybe that's where we put our hearts and our energy."

The actor continues, "And anyone suffering, anyone oppressed — anyone that is suffering under the weight of the horrors of our world right now. Anyone who doesn't have a choice in, you know, living lives of dignity. Yeah — that's where our energy should be going right now."

Shortly after the Israel-Hamas war started in October 2023, Garfield and several other actors signed an open letter to President Joe Biden asking for a ceasefire in the region. The list of actor signatories also includes Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Jeremy Strong, Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri, Hasan Minhaj, and others.

"We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost," the letter reads. "More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity, and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians."