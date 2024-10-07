Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh got a little farther in an intimate scene than intended because they did not hear the director yell cut.

Garfield and Pugh star in the romantic drama "We Live in Time" directed by John Crowley, which explores a decade-long love story between the two characters. In a recent discussion with Josh Horowitz at 92NY, Garfield opened up about filming a "very intimate, passionate sex scene" with Pugh. What he recalled was most notable about the scene in question was that the two actors did not hear the director yell "cut" and therefore got further in the scene than was intended.

Garfield praised Pugh's confidence, stating she is "very confident in her body and her sexuality," and noted that their initial take "took on a life of its own." He recounted how the scene evolved, saying, "The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it... and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we don't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe." Both actors were taken aback by their camera operator, Stuart Bentley, who provided minimal direction during the scene. Garfield shared, "At a certain point, both of us, I feel like, we were both telepathically saying to each other, this definitely feels like a longer take."

Garfield also observed that Bentley and the boom operator were respectful during the intimate scene, with Bentley "turned into the wall" and the boom operator looking away. He described, "Stuart has the camera by his side, and he's turned into the wall."

In a separate interview with 'Esquire,' Garfield highlighted the emotional vulnerability needed for their roles, stating, "We had to do the most intimate things I think human beings have to do." He pointed out the physical demands of the scenes, mentioning that "Pugh had to be on all fours, then on a toilet, naked," emphasizing the close physical proximity required.

Reflecting on their time together, Pugh noted the strong connection they developed during filming, "We truly felt held by each other, and I felt like my abilities were respected and given back in his abilities." She expressed a desire to work with Garfield again, saying, "When we finished the job, we both felt like, what an amazing partnership we have created."