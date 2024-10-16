Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes says Taylor Swift bakes with his 3-year-old daughter Sterling.

Mahomes, 29, shared details of the sweet bond between the pop superstar and his daughter during an appearance on "The Drive" podcast on Tuesday.

"Sterling is a big baker as well so they make some stuff together sometimes and I'm not gonna say I don't eat them," said Mahomes, who shares Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with wife Brittany Mahomes, with another baby on the way.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is known to be an avid baker with a famous homemade Pop-Tart recipe, even making a batch for her beau's teammates.

"She likes to cook so she made the offensive lineman these homemade Pop-Tarts," head coach Andy Reid revealed during a livestream in February. The Grammy winner has also baked cinnamon rolls, one of Kelce's favorite baked goods.

Mahomes revealed that although he hasn't had a chance to try her homemade Pop-Tarts, he has sampled "different treats, like muffins and donuts."

"It is as good as everybody has talked about," Mahomes said. "She is great when it comes to baking."

-- With reporting by TMX