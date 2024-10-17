Mitzi Gaynor, a singing and dancing movie star who lit up 1958's classic South Pacific and other films throughout Hollywood's golden age of cinema, has died at 93, her representatives confirmed in a statement on Thursday (Oct. 17).

The cause of death was stated to be natural causes, according to the people representing the late actress — Rene Reyes, Shane Rosamonda, and Gaynor's management team.

Gaynor also starred in There's No Business Like Show Business (1954) alongside Ethel Merman and Marilyn Monroe, as well playing parts in as Anything Goes (1956), The Birds and the Bees (1956), Les Girls (1957), and more.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor," the statement says. "She passed away peacefully today of natural causes at the age of 93."

It continues, "For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer."

One of her Gaynor's most iconic roles was as Ensign Nellie Forbush in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and cemented her status as a star of Hollywood musicals.

It was her multifaceted talents that made her a star. She could sing and dance as well as act, helping her standout in an era when musicals were a focus of Hollywood. She frequently starred in lively, colorful productions, displaying her vocal and dance abilities.

Indeed, the announcement on Thursday remembers Gaynor as a "vibrant and extraordinary woman, a caring and loyal friend, and a warm, gracious, very funny and altogether glorious human being. And she could cook, too!"

It adds, "As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life. Your love, support and appreciation meant so very much to her and was a sustaining gift in her life."

Further, Gaynor made appearances in the movies Happy Anniversary (1959), Surprise Package (1960), For Love or Money (1963), and as herself in the 2021 documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It. Gaynor also starred in a series of Emmy-winning TV specials.

Gaynor was born in Chicago as Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber on September 4, 1931, before she relocated to Los Angeles and became a star on the screen.

She had first trained as a ballerina before she started singing and dancing with the Los Angeles Civic Light Opera company, subsequently getting her first movie role in 1950's My Blue Heaven.