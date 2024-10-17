Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio's current 26-year-old girlfriend and Italian fashion model, was recently spotted with a photo of Leo when he was younger on the back of her smartphone — a photo that, for all intents and purposes, was taken before she was born.

And we mean a physical photo of DiCaprio literally attached to the backside of the phone, not a digital image on the screen.

At least that's how it appeared when Ceretti (seemingly inadvertently) held her phone aloft in some backstage photographs taken at this week's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, where her and many other models walked the runway for the iconic lingerie brand's annual event.

In a post on Wednesday (Oct. 6), sleuths from a DiCaprio fan page shared a portion of one of those photos zoomed in, which clearly shows a small Growing Pains-era Leo headshot printed out and affixed to the back of the phone, positioned up by the device's camera lenses, somewhat peeking out from just underneath the corner of the phone case.

DiCaprio was on Growing Pains from 1991 to 1992, back when he first made his mark on the American TV viewing public before he went on to become a major blockbuster movie star. Ceretti was born in 1998.

"On Tuesday Vittoria Ceretti walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show," the post on Daily Leo DiCaprio on X (formerly Twitter) begins, showing an image of the fashion model backstage preparing for the show in hair and makeup, seated with her mane pinned back as she holds her phone with its reverse side facing the camera. An inset shows a closeup of the Leo photo affixed to the phone. See it below.

On Tuesday Vittoria Ceretti walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Backstage when she was getting photographed ahead of the show, she showed the back of her phone which appeared to have a photo of bae Leonardo DiCaprio when he was younger stuck to the back of her phone. pic.twitter.com/CdLl2OAvGB — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) October 16, 2024

"Backstage when she was getting photographed ahead of the show, she showed the back of her phone which appeared to have a photo of bae Leonardo DiCaprio when he was younger stuck to the back of her phone," the post further explains.

Ceretti was first rumored to be dating DiCaprio in August 2023, as People magazine reported, when a video showing the two dancing together at a nightclub in Ibiza emerged.

A year later, the two were spotted vacationing together in Italy, accompanied by some of DiCaprio's celebrity friends, including fellow actor Tobey Maguire.

Before Ceretti, DiCaprio was romantically linked to the model Gigi Hadid, who is reportedly still friends with Ceretti; Hadid also participated in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this week.

In the past, DiCaprio has been linked to other women much younger than him including Victoria Lamas, Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrback, and Erin Heatherton.