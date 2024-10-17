Boston radio host Tony Massarotti is once again facing significant backlash after making another racially insensitive comment during Wednesday's episode of 'Felger & Mazz' on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Massarotti, known for his outspoken personality, was referencing a conversation with producer Tyler Milliken when he made an offhand remark that quickly stirred controversy.

"I was having a discussion with Milliken before the show," he said. "Gen-Z, which I've determined, incidentally, that the 'Z' stands for 'zipperhead.' "

The term "zipperhead" is a racial slur historically used against people of Asian descent, particularly during the Korean and Vietnam wars. The Committee of 100, an organization that addresses issues affecting the Chinese-American community, lists the word in its glossary of anti-Asian terms.

The slur groups all individuals of Asian descent into one stereotype, characterizing them as both weak and dangerous. While it's possible that Massarotti may not have known the offensive nature of the term, it is widely recognized as derogatory.

This incident marks the second time in two years that Massarotti has been blasted for racially insensitive remarks. In a separate episode last year, co-host Michael Felger was broadcasting remotely from a hotel when Massarotti made a racially charged comment about two Black men sitting behind Felger.

He implied that Felger should be wary of them, saying, "Because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car." Massarotti later apologized for the comment and was suspended without pay for the rest of the week.

As of now, it is unclear what consequences Massarotti will face for his latest remarks. The incident has reignited debates about the boundaries of humor, racism, and public accountability, especially in the media.

Given this is his second controversial statement, listeners and critics alike are closely watching to see if the radio station will take further disciplinary action.