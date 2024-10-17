Ben Affleck reportedly "never looked back" since moving out of the home with his soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on August 20, bringing their second-time-around marriage to an end after just two years. It was reported that the two were living separately during the weeks leading up to their permanent separation.

The actor and filmmaker is spending his time "very focused on work and his kids," a 'PEOPLE' source told the media outlet. "He's staying busy and happy."

The Hollywood ex-couple bought their California mansion in cash back in May of 2023, just one year after they tied the knot again for the second time in Las Vegas. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," the "On the Floor" singer said of her green engagement ring at that time.

"Maybe you can remember a certain green dress," she said per 'Page Six' as a reference to her famous Versace silk chiffon number she wore to the 2000 Grammys. "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green."

Fast forward to 2024, the former lovebirds listed their mega mansion on the market with an asking price of a whopping $68 million, per 'MansionGlobal.' The 5-acre property is nestled in a gated community spanning over 38,000 square feet.

'ENSTARZ' reported that Jenny from the Block finally spoke out about her new situation, claiming her "new territory" after her divorce was "lonely, unfamiliar, and scary."

"Everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I [...] do when it's just me flying on my own...what if I'm just free?" she told to Nikki Glaser at 'Interview.' "When you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like, 'Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself.' "

"You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own.' "

She concluded: "I want to prove to myself that I can do that."