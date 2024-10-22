YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who many know thanks to Nerdy Nummies, has revealed in a video that the Lunchly snack pack she purchased had moldy cheese.

Created by Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, Logan Paul, and Olajide Olayinka "KSI" Olatunji, Lunchly has been marketed as a "healthier" alternative to Lunchables.

In the video posted on YouTube, Pansino shared that the snack pack that had the moldy cheese had an expiration date of Dec. 8, 2024.

It was also purchased on the day that the video was filmed, which was Oct. 16.

"That's mold," Pansino said in the video. "This is not safe, especially for kids who are young they might not know what mold looks like, and just eat it."

"I just want you guys to know I did not fake this," she added.

The video intended to compare both Lunchly and Lunchables, and the pack that had the moldy cheese was the first one Pansino opened.

"I did not expect this," she said. "You can cover the mold with pepperoni."

According to Kotaku, the YouTuber is not the first one to encounter moldy cheese in a Lunchly snack.

Those who have encountered moldy cheese have been sharing evidence on social media, particularly TikTok and Reddit.

"Mold in my 'unexpired' Lunchly," one Reddit post said.