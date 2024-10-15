A popular YouTuber who goes by the name of Jeremy Xplores claims he's stumbled upon an eerie $2.6 million dollar home, allegedly abandoned by disgraced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The forgotten estate is quietly nestled in the secluded suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, still standing with a standard of luxury and opulence — although parts of the property appear to be unfinished.

"The 20,000 square foot home features eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms," YouTuber Jeremy detailed.

"It was also designed to feature a library, wine cellar, home theater, five fireplaces, a personal gym, and several saunas throughout the mansion. And outside, there's a five car garage, a saltwater pool, and a tennis court."

While showing a reel of the elegant estate, the content creator speculated a shocking reason as to why the glaringly beautiful property may have been abandoned.

He stated: "Some speculate it was due to financial constraints, but there's also a bizarre rumor that Diddy abandoned the mansion after seeing the ghost of his friend Biggie Smalls who was murdered in 1997."

"The space feels eerie, yet brimming with untapped potential," the content creator said of the vibe inside the empty home.

Today, the Bad Boy Entertainment boss is behind bars facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting prostitution in New York City. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The 54-year-old is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center after three failed attempts to post bail, ENSTARZ reported.

The disgraced music tycoon is set to stand trial May 5 of 2025 per a pretrial hearing with Judge Arun Subramanian. This reportedly falls in line with requests made by Combs' team for an April or May trial.