Bill Maher is facing a hefty defamation lawsuit from conservative journalist Laura Loomer, who is seeking $150 million in damages after Maher made claims on national television that she had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump.

According to legal documents filed in Sumter County, Florida, Loomer named Maher and HBO as defendants, accusing the 'Real Time With Bill Maher' host of making "false, malicious, and defamatory" statements about her during a September 13, 2024, episode of his show.

During the broadcast, Maher implied that Loomer, a staunch Trump supporter, might be romantically involved with the former president.

He said, "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she's very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type. We did an editorial here a few years ago... it was basically, who's Trump f***ing? Because I said, you know, it's not nobody. He's been a dog for too long, and it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer."

Loomer, who has strongly denied Maher's claims, is suing him for defamation, stating that the remarks were entirely fabricated. In her lawsuit, she emphasized that she has never had a relationship with Trump and that Maher's comments were made without any basis or evidence. Loomer contends that Maher invented the story purely for the sake of gaining attention and boosting ratings for his show.

Loomer also claims that HBO was complicit in Maher's statements, profiting off the false and damaging remarks. Meanwhile, Trump himself commented on the situation a week after the episode aired, taking to his Truth Social platform to call Maher a "befuddled mess" and criticize his show as "boring."