A former celebrity bodyguard, Joseph "Big Joe" Sherman, is claiming he was wrongly accused of raping a woman alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs over 20 years ago.

Sherman insisted that while he acknowledges the victim's experience, her accusation against him is false during a recent interview with 'NBC New York.'

"It's a lie on me," he stated during the sit-down published on Tuesday, October 1. "I don't know this lady from anywhere."

The accuser, Thalia Graves, appeared at a news conference in late September with attorney Gloria Allred, where a federal lawsuit was filed. Graves claims that in 2001, she was drugged, tied up, and sexually assaulted by Combs and Sherman at Bad Boy Entertainment's Manhattan office.

However, Sherman disputes this, maintaining that he had no involvement and was not even in New York at the time of the alleged incident.

Sherman admits that he worked for Bad Boy Records during the 1990s but was no longer employed by the company in 2001. Despite occasionally crossing paths with Diddy, 54, at industry events, Sherman emphasized that he had no personal relationship with the music mogul.

"Her and whoever she's in cahoots with was orchestrating a money grab. And she wanted me to be part of that money grab...She wanted to get Diddy," he added.

Sherman shared text messages from an Instagram account, which he believes is connected to Graves, asking him to testify against Diddy in exchange for being left out of legal proceedings.

In response, Sherman adamantly denied knowing her and expressed disbelief at the allegations.

Despite his denial, Sherman was still named in the lawsuit.

"I am nothing but a scapegoat for this BS because I wouldn't lie on Puffy — Sean Combs," Sherman continued. His legal team is preparing to file a counterclaim, which will likely include defamation charges.

Sherman also addressed accusations that he was involved in distributing pornography, stating that while his media outlets feature scantily clad women, he does not produce or distribute nude content.

He emphasized that the accusations have deeply impacted his life and family, and he is determined to fight the claims.

"You got the wrong man," Sherman said. "I wasn't even in the same room with you. I have never seen you."