TLC dropped the explosive trailer for 90 Day: The Last Resort on Wednesday, and shocking cheating allegations were revealed.

This season's couples include Ariela and Biniyam, Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine, Rob and Sophie, Josh and Natalie, and Stacey and Florian. The couples have all reached their relationship breaking points and will spend three weeks at a desert oasis in Arizona, where they will undergo an intense relationship bootcamp aimed at rebuilding trust and connections. According to the popular 90 Day Fiancé spinoff's premise, they will work with therapists and counselors to navigate issues of jealousy, anger and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches, including hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert. At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they stay together or part ways at a final commitment ceremony.

It's clear this season will be drama-filled as the trailer showed Ariela and Brandon exposing their respective partners -- Biniyam and Julia -- cheating. Fans will note Ariela and Biniyam have been struggling for some time now with their marriage after meeting in Ethiopia and welcoming their son, Ari, and moving back to the U.S. so that Biniyam could pursue his dream to be an MMA fighter. Ariela has accused Biniyam of acting inappropriately with other women before, but in the trailer she says she has evidence that he cheated on her.

"He's gonna try to say he hasn't been unfaithful but I have all the evidence," she says to which Biniyam replies, "You're a f**king liar."

Ariela tensely replies, "You don't have to speak to me like that."

Later on in the trailer, Brandon drops the bomb on his parents that Julia cheated on him. The two met online and Julia moved to the U.S. from Russia to marry him. Fans watched them struggle due to Brandon's extraordinarily close relationship to his mom as well as Brandon not wanting Julia to work as a stripper to earn money even though she used to be a go-go dancer when they met. In the trailer, Brandon's mom reacts in shock at Brandon's outburst as he walks away. Meanwhile, a distraught Julia cries, "Now you bring this up?" Brandon says he's "done" and curses at her while cameras follow him out.

Another shocking moment in the trailer comes when Natalie knocks a drink out of Sophie's hand at a bar, causing the glass to shatter on the floor. The always outspoken Jasmine then confronts her outside, demanding an apology and noting, "You want to meet with crazy? I'm crazy."

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on TLC.