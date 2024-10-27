Sophie Turner took to Instagram to celebrate boyfriend Peregrine Pearson's 30th birthday.

The "Game of Thrones" actress posted a series of sweet snaps featuring her and Pearson, including one where they share a kiss.

"Happy Birthday my angel pie," she captioned her post. "30, flirty and thriving."

Turner and Peregrine were first spotted together in Oct. 2023, sharing a kiss in Paris. They were spotted yet again two months later in Dec., packing on the PDA in London.

Despite this, the two choose to remain under the radar about their relationship. Turner barely posts about her beau on social media.

Pearson is officially the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray. He was reported that he dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, the goddaughter of King Charles III.

A source confirmed to the Daily Mail last year that the two split up after they were first linked in 2020.

Turner, on the other hand, was previously married to Joe Jonas, who she began dating in 2016. They were engaged a year later before marrying in 2019.

The two share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Jonas filed for divorce in Sept. 2023, and it was finalized just last month.

"I mean, those were the worst few days of my life," Turner said to British Vogue about the headlines that sprouted regarding her divorce and what kind of a mother she was.

She candidly admitted, "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real!"

"I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier,'" the actress added.